Left Menu

Iran Conflict Sparks Surging Demand for Russian Oil and Gas

The ongoing conflict in Iran has led to increased demand for Russian oil and gas exports. Russia is capitalizing on the situation, despite Western sanctions from its war in Ukraine. With the Strait of Hormuz nearly closed, global energy supplies are strained, benefiting Russia's energy trade with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:35 IST
Iran Conflict Sparks Surging Demand for Russian Oil and Gas

The recent conflict in Iran has significantly raised the demand for Russian oil and gas, the Kremlin reported on Friday. This development is advantageous for Russia, as export levels had been declining due to sanctions related to its military actions in Ukraine.

The Iran conflict, now seven days in, has critically impacted the Strait of Hormuz—the transit pathway for a fifth of the world's energy supplies. This disruption has compelled countries to seek alternative sources, notably boosting Russia's position as a key energy supplier, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

With Indian traders purchasing Russian oil at a premium, Moscow is seeing heightened revenue opportunities amid the U.S. easing sanctions temporarily. Meanwhile, the West's energy policies aimed at reducing dependence on Russian fuels face challenges, highlighting an uncertain future for European energy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iranian Oil Tankers Defy Conflict to Navigate Global Waters

Iranian Oil Tankers Defy Conflict to Navigate Global Waters

 Global
2
Unexpected Job Cuts: A Sign of Strain in the U.S. Labor Market

Unexpected Job Cuts: A Sign of Strain in the U.S. Labor Market

 United States
3
Noida International Airport Ready for Takeoff: Aerodrome Licence Issued

Noida International Airport Ready for Takeoff: Aerodrome Licence Issued

 India
4
U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns

U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026