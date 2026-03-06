The recent conflict in Iran has significantly raised the demand for Russian oil and gas, the Kremlin reported on Friday. This development is advantageous for Russia, as export levels had been declining due to sanctions related to its military actions in Ukraine.

The Iran conflict, now seven days in, has critically impacted the Strait of Hormuz—the transit pathway for a fifth of the world's energy supplies. This disruption has compelled countries to seek alternative sources, notably boosting Russia's position as a key energy supplier, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

With Indian traders purchasing Russian oil at a premium, Moscow is seeing heightened revenue opportunities amid the U.S. easing sanctions temporarily. Meanwhile, the West's energy policies aimed at reducing dependence on Russian fuels face challenges, highlighting an uncertain future for European energy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)