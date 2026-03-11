US Grants India Temporary Waiver for Russian Oil Amid West Asia Turmoil

The United States has granted a 30-day waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil, amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. This decision was explained by top White House officials as a pragmatic measure to address the current oil supply gap without rewarding Russia financially.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that India's compliance in ceasing previous purchases of sanctioned Russian oil played a crucial role in this decision. They indicated the move helps stabilize global oil prices and manage the pressure from Iran's actions in the region.

The waiver drew criticism from Indian political circles, labeling it as a submission to US interests. However, many US officials, including Ambassador Sergio Gor, emphasized India's role as a crucial partner in maintaining oil market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)