Left Menu

US Grants India Temporary Waiver for Russian Oil Amid West Asia Turmoil

The United States temporarily allowed India to accept Russian oil shipments to ensure global energy stability amid conflicts. White House cited India's past compliance as a reason. The move sparked criticism in India, but US officials emphasized it's a short-term measure that doesn't significantly benefit Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:58 IST
US Grants India Temporary Waiver for Russian Oil Amid West Asia Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has granted a 30-day waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil, amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. This decision was explained by top White House officials as a pragmatic measure to address the current oil supply gap without rewarding Russia financially.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that India's compliance in ceasing previous purchases of sanctioned Russian oil played a crucial role in this decision. They indicated the move helps stabilize global oil prices and manage the pressure from Iran's actions in the region.

The waiver drew criticism from Indian political circles, labeling it as a submission to US interests. However, many US officials, including Ambassador Sergio Gor, emphasized India's role as a crucial partner in maintaining oil market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026