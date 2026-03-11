Gasunie Calls for Strategic Gas Reserve Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Dutch natural gas grid operator Gasunie has called on the government to create a strategic gas reserve to safeguard the Netherlands against extended interruptions in supply.

While the country is shielded from short-term disruptions due to cold weather, Gasunie warns of vulnerabilities to prolonged problems arising from geopolitical tensions or sabotage.

It urges research into utilizing cushion gas in existing storages as a reserve. Once a top gas supplier in Europe, the Netherlands now imports a significant portion of its consumption, mainly from Norway and liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

