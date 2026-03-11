Left Menu

Gasunie Calls for Strategic Gas Reserve Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Gasunie has urged the Dutch government to establish a strategic gas reserve to protect the Netherlands from long-term supply disruptions, citing geopolitical tensions and potential sabotage. They emphasize the need to explore the use of cushion gas in existing storages to secure energy resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:27 IST
Dutch natural gas grid operator Gasunie has called on the government to create a strategic gas reserve to safeguard the Netherlands against extended interruptions in supply.

While the country is shielded from short-term disruptions due to cold weather, Gasunie warns of vulnerabilities to prolonged problems arising from geopolitical tensions or sabotage.

It urges research into utilizing cushion gas in existing storages as a reserve. Once a top gas supplier in Europe, the Netherlands now imports a significant portion of its consumption, mainly from Norway and liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

