Gasunie Calls for Strategic Gas Reserve Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:27 IST
Dutch natural gas grid operator Gasunie has called on the government to create a strategic gas reserve to safeguard the Netherlands against extended interruptions in supply.
While the country is shielded from short-term disruptions due to cold weather, Gasunie warns of vulnerabilities to prolonged problems arising from geopolitical tensions or sabotage.
It urges research into utilizing cushion gas in existing storages as a reserve. Once a top gas supplier in Europe, the Netherlands now imports a significant portion of its consumption, mainly from Norway and liquefied natural gas from the U.S.
