Middle East Tensions: A War of Consequences

Iran unleashed missiles at Israel and targets across the Middle East on Wednesday, indicating its capacity to retaliate amidst severe U.S.-Israeli offensive strikes. The assaults resulted in three ships being struck in the Gulf, showcasing Tehran's ability to disrupt energy supplies despite sustained military pressure from the U.S. and Israel.

As oil prices briefly soared to $120 a barrel on Monday before settling below $90, investors remain hopeful that President Trump will end the conflict without sparking an energy crisis. Nevertheless, the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial oil transit route — underscores ongoing market tensions.

Reports claim that Iranian strikes injured Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, as Middle Eastern conflict intensifies. While Iran vows to persist, international responses include a proposal from the International Energy Agency to release 400 million barrels from oil reserves to stabilize the market.

