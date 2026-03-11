Gulf States Rethink Wealth Strategies Amid U.S.-Israeli-Iran Conflict

In a strategic move to counteract the financial turbulence caused by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, three Gulf states are reviewing their trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund investments. According to a confidential Gulf official, potential reversals of investment pledges and divestments are under consideration as oil-and-gas-rich states assess their capacity to absorb the economic shock.

Major economies within the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, are among those reevaluating their assets. While the UAE has reaffirmed its commitment to current investment plans, analysts suggest that long-term strategies may still undergo revision to accommodate geopolitical uncertainties.

The repercussions of the conflict have been swift, hitting aviation, tourism, and logistics hard, while JPMorgan analysts have downgraded growth forecasts for the region. While Gulf sovereign funds, like Saudi Arabia's PIF and UAE's ADIA, preserve their positions globally, the focus might shift toward prudent capital deployment until more clarity about the conflict's outcome is achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)