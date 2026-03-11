Left Menu

Oil Crisis Looms as Iran Claims Power Amid Escalating Conflict

Iran warns of oil prices hitting $200 a barrel as tensions heighten with Western allies, leading to near-global chaos in energy and transport sectors. Amid continued conflict, Iran targets regional U.S. bases and vessels, while retaliatory actions and strategic reserve releases are on the table to stabilize prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:32 IST
Oil Crisis Looms as Iran Claims Power Amid Escalating Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has issued a stark warning, signaling oil could reach $200 a barrel as its forces targeted merchant ships this week. Amid ongoing chaos, the International Energy Agency has pushed for a massive release of strategic reserves to counter one of the worst oil shocks since the 1970s.

The conflict, fueled by joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, has resulted in approximately 2,000 deaths, primarily Iranians and Lebanese, extending into Lebanon and disrupting global energy and transport sectors. Iran retaliated on Wednesday, targeting Israel and other Middle Eastern locations despite intense airstrikes.

Recent attacks in Gulf waters have led to international tensions over the safety of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump asserts control over the situation, yet signals of prolonged conflict remain as regional stability erodes, driving urgency in diplomatic resolutions and economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026