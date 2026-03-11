Oil Crisis Looms as Iran Claims Power Amid Escalating Conflict

Iran has issued a stark warning, signaling oil could reach $200 a barrel as its forces targeted merchant ships this week. Amid ongoing chaos, the International Energy Agency has pushed for a massive release of strategic reserves to counter one of the worst oil shocks since the 1970s.

The conflict, fueled by joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, has resulted in approximately 2,000 deaths, primarily Iranians and Lebanese, extending into Lebanon and disrupting global energy and transport sectors. Iran retaliated on Wednesday, targeting Israel and other Middle Eastern locations despite intense airstrikes.

Recent attacks in Gulf waters have led to international tensions over the safety of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump asserts control over the situation, yet signals of prolonged conflict remain as regional stability erodes, driving urgency in diplomatic resolutions and economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)