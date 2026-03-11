Left Menu

Himachal PWD Minister Advocates for Strategic Road Projects

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss vital road and tunnel projects for the state. The discussions emphasized the strategic significance of the Bhubu Jot corridor and other infrastructure initiatives, aiming to enhance connectivity and economic opportunities in the region.

HP PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh met Nitin Gadkari at Parliament House (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move for Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure development, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh held discussions with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Parliament House, emphasizing crucial road and tunnel projects. Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Rajni Patil, the meeting sought to accelerate infrastructure initiatives and overcome the geographical challenges faced by the state.

The dialogue centered around enhancing all-weather connectivity, focusing on the Ghatasni-Shilha-Badhani-Bhubu Jot-Kullu road and the proposed Bhubu Jot tunnel. Singh urged prioritizing these projects due to their strategic, economic, and tourism potential, proposing their declaration as a National Highway to improve access and reduce travel time significantly.

Singh highlighted the Bhubu Jot corridor's role in opening new avenues for tourism and economic activities and addressed the need for reliable routes for defense logistics, particularly in winter. Discussions also covered bridge constructions in various parts, and Singh's gratitude for existing approvals while emphasizing urgent clearance for additional proposals to bolster connectivity through the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

