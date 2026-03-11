Escalating Tensions in West Asia Disrupt Global Oil Supply

India on Wednesday condemned the escalating attacks on commercial shipping in West Asia after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted a Thai-flagged bulk carrier, en route to Gujarat's Kandla Port, in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the UK's maritime agency, three vessels were struck by projectiles, choking the strategic energy transit route that facilitates 20% of the world's global crude oil shipments.

India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern, noting previous loss of life, including Indian citizens, due to similar hostilities and urged all parties to ensure the safety of civilian crew members and maintain the free flow of commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)