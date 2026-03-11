UPDATE 1-Released UK files reveal concerns on Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador

The British government published the ‌first ​documents covering the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington on Wednesday, reviving questions about Prime Minister Keir Starmer's judgment in employing a man close to Jeffrey Epstein. The publication of the first tranche of documents covering the vetting of Mandelson, under police investigation for allegedly ‌leaking government documents to the late sex offender, does little to reduce the pressure on Starmer, who is under fire over the appointment and a series of policy U-turns.

The more than 100 pages of documents suggested concerns were raised about the "reputational risks" in appointing Mandelson, particularly over his friendship with Epstein, but also his previous resignations from government and his support for closer ties ‌with China. Starmer sacked Mandelson from what is considered the most prestigious posting in Britain's diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with the convicted sex offender started ‌to become clear.

CONCERNS ABOUT 'REPUTATIONAL RISKS' A document labelled "Advice to the prime minister, checks conducted on 4 December, 2024", said: "After Epstein was first convicted of procuring an underage girl in 2008, their relationship continued across 2009-2011, beginning when Lord Mandelson was business minister and continuing after the end of the Labour government. Mandelson reportedly stayed in Epstein's House while he was in jail in June 2009."

In a summary of a fact-finding call between the prime minister's general counsel ⁠and the ​national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, in September, a ⁠document said that Powell found the appointment process "unusual" and "weirdly rushed". Powell said he had concerns about Mandelson's "reputation" in conversations with Morgan McSweeney, then the prime minister's chief of staff. According to the note, Philip Barton, then the most senior ⁠government official at the foreign ministry, "also had reservations around the appointment".

MORE DOCUMENTS TO COME Starmer's allies have sought to play down the importance of the first set of documents, saying an ongoing police investigation meant some ​of the more revealing exchanges were being withheld.

Further documents will be released at a later date, papers which the British prime minister's team say will prove Mandelson lied ⁠to Starmer about the extent of his relationship with Epstein before his appointment as ambassador in December 2024. Darren Jones, Starmer's chief secretary, told lawmakers last month the first tranche of documents would not include any correspondence between Starmer's Downing ⁠Street ​office and Mandelson, when follow-up questions were asked, due to the probe.

Mandelson, a government minister when Labour was previously in power more than 15 years ago, quit the House of Lords, the upper house of parliament, in February over his links to Epstein. He was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, and later released on bail. Files ⁠released by the U.S. Justice Department in January included emails suggesting Mandelson had leaked government documents to Epstein, and that the convicted offender had recorded payments to Mandelson or his ⁠then-partner, now husband.

Mandelson has said he does ⁠not recall having received payments. He has not commented publicly on allegations he leaked documents, and did not respond to messages seeking comment. Starmer has expressed regret over the appointment, saying the Labour veteran had created a "litany of deceit" about his ties to Epstein, an apology that ‌did little to quieten opposition voices ‌saying the prime minister should step down.

