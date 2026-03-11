India Urges Action as Thai Ship Suffers Missile Attack in Strait of Hormuz

India has voiced serious concern over a missile attack on a Thai-flagged cargo ship amidst the volatile situation in West Asia. The vessel, Mayuree Naree, was struck while navigating the crucial Strait of Hormuz, intensifying worries over the safety of commercial shipping routes in the area.

The Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged the precarious situation, taking note of the attack against the vessel, which was en route from the United Arab Emirates to India. The attack occurred around 10 a.m., highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by maritime traffic due to ongoing conflicts.

The Royal Navy of Oman rescued 20 Thai crew members after two missiles hit the ship, leaving three crew members still missing. The incident underscores the pressing need for securing shipping lanes that are pivotal for global commerce, amid the increasing lethality of attacks in this critical region.

(With inputs from agencies.)