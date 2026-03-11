Left Menu

India Urges Action as Thai Ship Suffers Missile Attack in Strait of Hormuz

India condemned the missile attack on a Thai-flagged cargo ship, Mayuree Naree, in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing the need to protect commercial shipping amidst the escalating West Asia conflict. Three crew members remain missing, while 20 others were rescued, amid rising security risks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:01 IST
Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree after attack (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced serious concern over a missile attack on a Thai-flagged cargo ship amidst the volatile situation in West Asia. The vessel, Mayuree Naree, was struck while navigating the crucial Strait of Hormuz, intensifying worries over the safety of commercial shipping routes in the area.

The Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged the precarious situation, taking note of the attack against the vessel, which was en route from the United Arab Emirates to India. The attack occurred around 10 a.m., highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by maritime traffic due to ongoing conflicts.

The Royal Navy of Oman rescued 20 Thai crew members after two missiles hit the ship, leaving three crew members still missing. The incident underscores the pressing need for securing shipping lanes that are pivotal for global commerce, amid the increasing lethality of attacks in this critical region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

