Left Menu

Reviving Sikkim's Spice: A Call for Cardamom Cultivation Incentives

BJP's Dorjee Tshering Lepcha urged financial and technical support for rejuvenating large cardamom cultivation in Sikkim, highlighting its economic significance for farmers. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he emphasized the need for specialized incentives for young farmers and research on disease-resistant and climate-resilient cardamom varieties to sustain production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:05 IST
Reviving Sikkim's Spice: A Call for Cardamom Cultivation Incentives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate plea to the Rajya Sabha, BJP member Dorjee Tshering Lepcha called for a strategic boost to large cardamom cultivation in Sikkim. Currently suffering from declining production due to disease and climate issues, this vital cash crop serves as a key livelihood for many in the region.

Lepcha highlighted the pressing need for heightened financial and technical aid to rejuvenate the industry. He proposed special incentives for young farmers, investment in research for disease-resistant strains, and improved post-harvest processing to strengthen India's standing in the global spice market.

Pointing out the crop's dwindling yield, Lepcha stressed the impact on farmers' income and security, urging government-backed efforts to reverse the industry's fortunes. Enhanced Spices Board support could be a pivotal move toward revitalizing this Himalayan staple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026