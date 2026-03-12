Reviving Sikkim's Spice: A Call for Cardamom Cultivation Incentives

In a passionate plea to the Rajya Sabha, BJP member Dorjee Tshering Lepcha called for a strategic boost to large cardamom cultivation in Sikkim. Currently suffering from declining production due to disease and climate issues, this vital cash crop serves as a key livelihood for many in the region.

Lepcha highlighted the pressing need for heightened financial and technical aid to rejuvenate the industry. He proposed special incentives for young farmers, investment in research for disease-resistant strains, and improved post-harvest processing to strengthen India's standing in the global spice market.

Pointing out the crop's dwindling yield, Lepcha stressed the impact on farmers' income and security, urging government-backed efforts to reverse the industry's fortunes. Enhanced Spices Board support could be a pivotal move toward revitalizing this Himalayan staple.

