Tensions Surge as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz

In a bold statement, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has declared the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, vowing revenge for the blood of martyrs. His comments further escalate tensions as Iran targets U.S. bases in the region.

Attacks have intensified, with two tankers ablaze in an Iraqi port, suspected to be targeted by explosive-laden Iranian boats. These actions cut off vital oil supplies from the Middle East, defying U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion of victory in the conflict.

The ongoing conflict, marked by the most significant global energy supply disruption in history, puts President Trump under pressure. Despite his reassurances, the resolution remains uncertain as oil prices soar and Iran maintains its stance against U.S. and Israeli military actions.

