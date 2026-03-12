Left Menu

Prediction Markets: Clear Rules Needed to Distinguish Finance from Gambling

The increasing popularity of prediction markets in the U.S. prompts calls for clearer regulations to differentiate them from gambling. CME Group's Terry Duffy highlights blurred lines between financial contracts and bets. Legal scrutiny intensifies as state and federal regulators address ethical and legal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:13 IST
Prediction markets have surged in popularity as a hot U.S. asset class, leading to calls for clearer rules that distinguish financial contracts from gambling. CME Group Chief Executive Terry Duffy expressed concerns about the blurring lines between investment tools and wagering. He emphasized the importance of establishing firm regulations.

Amid increased legal and ethical scrutiny, platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi face challenges from regulators in states such as Massachusetts and Nevada. These platforms, regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, find themselves at odds with state gaming authorities, highlighting the tension between innovation and legal conformity.

The role of the Supreme Court could be pivotal in defining the nature of prediction markets, especially concerning sports and event contracts. As discussions continue, lawmakers such as Representative Mike Levin and Senator Chris Murphy are considering legislation to address potential insider trading and ethical concerns associated with prediction markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

