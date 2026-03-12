Modi Addresses Energy Concerns Amidst Global Turmoil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed concerns regarding the LPG situation in India and its energy security amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He highlighted efforts to mitigate black-marketing, enhance energy independence, and strengthen India's position in global digital transactions during challenging times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the NXT Summit, focusing on the current energy scenario in India amidst global conflicts. He criticized those causing panic over LPG availability, asserting that such actions harm the nation and expose ulterior motives.
Modi emphasized India's commitment to energy security, particularly during the turbulent West Asian situation impacting global markets. He called for increased state monitoring to combat black-marketing and assured that the government is actively engaging with international leaders to stabilize supply chains.
Highlighting India's strides towards self-reliance, Modi noted advancements in ethanol blending and petroleum reserves. He projected India's role as a future global leader in digital transactions, underlined by the rapid growth of UPI. Despite global challenges, he remained optimistic about India's fast-paced progress.
