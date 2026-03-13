Ensuring LPG Supply Amidst West Asia Tensions

The government has assured the public that the supply of LPG to households will remain uninterrupted, despite tensions in West Asia affecting crude oil supplies.

Sujata Sharma, a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, noted a 30% increase in domestic LPG production since March, alleviating fears of shortages.

Conflict in West Asia, specifically around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route, has heightened concerns, but authorities emphasize there's no need for panic booking as demand temporarily spikes due to geopolitical unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)