Ensuring LPG Supply Amidst West Asia Tensions

The government assures uninterrupted LPG supply to households amidst rising demand due to West Asia tensions affecting crude oil supply. Domestic LPG production has increased by 30% since March. India, heavily reliant on imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz, faces potential impacts on energy supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has assured the public that the supply of LPG to households will remain uninterrupted, despite tensions in West Asia affecting crude oil supplies.

Sujata Sharma, a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, noted a 30% increase in domestic LPG production since March, alleviating fears of shortages.

Conflict in West Asia, specifically around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route, has heightened concerns, but authorities emphasize there's no need for panic booking as demand temporarily spikes due to geopolitical unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

