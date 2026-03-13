Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz to Indian LPG Carriers
Iran has permitted two Indian LPG carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially alleviating India's cooking gas shortage. Additionally, a Saudi Arabian oil tanker is en route to India, anticipated to arrive on Saturday, after transiting the Strait earlier in March, according to reliable sources.
Iran has granted passage to two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to four sources with direct knowledge. This decision is seen as a crucial step towards easing the cooking gas shortage currently faced by India.
In a related development, a crude oil tanker from Saudi Arabia is slated to reach India this coming Saturday. Having made its way through the Strait of Hormuz around March 1, this tanker signifies ongoing trade ties between Riyadh and New Delhi.
The renewed transit privileges via the politically sensitive strait may offer relief to India's energy sector, which has been seeking stability amid geopolitical challenges. The move highlights the significant role of naval routes in global energy distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)