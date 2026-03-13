YSRCP Honors Poet Molla: A Tribute to Telugu Literary Legacy

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday paid homage to the esteemed Telugu poet Molla in a ceremony at their central office in Tadepalli, marking her birth anniversary. Party leaders solemnly adorned her statue with floral tributes, celebrating her literary genius.

Described by party members as a trailblazer, Molla was credited with bringing the wisdom of the Ramayana to the masses through her lucid and authentic Telugu prose. Her works have been widely praised, including admiration from historical figures like Krishnadevaraya, highlighting her indelible contribution to Telugu literature.

Reflecting on Molla's life, Lella Appi Reddy, MLC and YSRCP central office in-charge, emphasized her defiance of societal norms, overcoming challenges related to gender and caste disparities. Former Salivahana Corporation Chairman, Purushottam, acknowledged the state government's recognition of her legacy, designating her birth anniversary as a state festival, while voicing concerns over the current neglect faced by the Salivahana community.

(With inputs from agencies.)