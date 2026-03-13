Left Menu

YSRCP Honors Poet Molla: A Tribute to Telugu Literary Legacy

YSRCP leaders commemorated renowned Telugu poet Molla on her birth anniversary with tributes highlighting her contributions to making the Ramayana widely accessible. The event celebrated her groundbreaking role in overcoming gender and caste barriers, leaving a lasting impact on Telugu literature, recognized by the government as a state festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:13 IST
YSRCP Honors Poet Molla: A Tribute to Telugu Literary Legacy
YSRCP logo (Photo/X/@YSRCParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday paid homage to the esteemed Telugu poet Molla in a ceremony at their central office in Tadepalli, marking her birth anniversary. Party leaders solemnly adorned her statue with floral tributes, celebrating her literary genius.

Described by party members as a trailblazer, Molla was credited with bringing the wisdom of the Ramayana to the masses through her lucid and authentic Telugu prose. Her works have been widely praised, including admiration from historical figures like Krishnadevaraya, highlighting her indelible contribution to Telugu literature.

Reflecting on Molla's life, Lella Appi Reddy, MLC and YSRCP central office in-charge, emphasized her defiance of societal norms, overcoming challenges related to gender and caste disparities. Former Salivahana Corporation Chairman, Purushottam, acknowledged the state government's recognition of her legacy, designating her birth anniversary as a state festival, while voicing concerns over the current neglect faced by the Salivahana community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026