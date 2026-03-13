Left Menu

MTNL Fails to Deposit Interest on Sovereign Bonds Due to Insufficient Funds

State-owned telecom firm MTNL has failed to deposit the required interest on sovereign guarantee bonds due on March 24, 2026, citing insufficient funds. This situation triggers the possibility of invoking the sovereign guarantee, requiring the government to cover the payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:31 IST
MTNL Fails to Deposit Interest on Sovereign Bonds Due to Insufficient Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned telecommunication company MTNL has announced its failure to deposit interest on sovereign guarantee bonds due on March 24, 2026, due to insufficient funds.

This disclosure was made in a regulatory filing on Friday, involving a structured payment mechanism outlined in a Tri-Partite Agreement (TPA) with the Department of Telecommunications and Beacon Trusteeship Limited.

The agreement mandates the deposit of semi-annual interest into an escrow account 10 days before the due date, which MTNL could not fulfill. Consequently, the sovereign guarantee may be invoked, obliging the Indian government to cover the payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026