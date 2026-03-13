MTNL Fails to Deposit Interest on Sovereign Bonds Due to Insufficient Funds

State-owned telecommunication company MTNL has announced its failure to deposit interest on sovereign guarantee bonds due on March 24, 2026, due to insufficient funds.

This disclosure was made in a regulatory filing on Friday, involving a structured payment mechanism outlined in a Tri-Partite Agreement (TPA) with the Department of Telecommunications and Beacon Trusteeship Limited.

The agreement mandates the deposit of semi-annual interest into an escrow account 10 days before the due date, which MTNL could not fulfill. Consequently, the sovereign guarantee may be invoked, obliging the Indian government to cover the payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)