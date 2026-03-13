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Karnataka Gas Supply Crunch: Minister Promises Resolution Amidst Regional Tensions

Karnataka's Food and Civil Supplies officials confirmed a temporary shortfall in commercial gas cylinders due to the West Asian conflict. Minister K H Muniyappa assured the Legislative Council of improving stocks for essential services within ten days. Measures against black market activities are implemented amidst rising complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:26 IST
Karnataka Gas Supply Crunch: Minister Promises Resolution Amidst Regional Tensions
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Karnataka faces a critical shortage of commercial gas cylinders, with supplies halted for hotels and restaurants for the next week due to West Asian tensions. Minister K H Muniyappa has announced efforts to resolve the situation, ensuring deliveries to essential services like hospitals and hostels.

In a Legislative Council address, Muniyappa detailed ongoing negotiations with oil companies, emphasizing an expected improvement in supply chains. Two vessels from the Middle East are underway, with additional shipments anticipated to stabilize the situation within ten days, providing vital relief to impacted sectors.

Authorities are vigilantly clamping down on illegal activities, with district and police officials instructed to enforce the Essential Commodities Act and prevent black market profiteering in these challenging times, confirming the government's commitment to fair and accessible distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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