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RSS Marks Centenary with Outreach and Expansion Initiatives

To celebrate its centenary, the RSS is expanding its 'shakhas' and enhancing public engagement to promote social harmony and transformation. The organization has connected with millions through outreach efforts and has seen successful engagement in diverse communities, emphasizing its commitment to societal change and public awakening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:10 IST
RSS Marks Centenary with Outreach and Expansion Initiatives
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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is marking its centenary with significant expansion and social outreach. Joint General Secretary C R Mukunda announced initiatives focusing on increasing 'shakhas' and societal engagement. He highlights the dual focus on organizational growth and community interaction to facilitate social transformation.

During a press conference in Samalkha, Panipat, Mukunda revealed extensive outreach under the 'grihasampark abhiyan', reaching over 55,000 Muslim and 54,000 Christian homes in Kerala. He shared that these efforts aim to foster harmony and mobilize community forces towards positive societal change, with RSS initiatives touching millions across India.

The three-day leadership meet, attended by top functionaries, including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, discussed strategies for further outreach. Emphasis is placed on engaging prominent citizens and community leaders, with a strong push towards social reform under the 'panch parivartan' initiative. The RSS continues to grow, reflected in the rise of new 'shakhas' nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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