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Colombia's Fiscal Deficit Dilemma

Moody's anticipates Colombia's fiscal deficit will surpass 6% of GDP for the third straight year in 2026. The agency highlighted that overly optimistic revenue projections and inflexible expenditure are contributing to the country's deteriorating credit profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:44 IST
Colombia's Fiscal Deficit Dilemma
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

Moody's has sounded the alarm over Colombia's fiscal health, predicting that the nation's deficit will remain above 6% of GDP in 2026 for the third consecutive year.

Despite efforts to stabilize, Colombia's fiscal framework suffers from overly optimistic revenue projections and rigid spending obligations, Moody's warned on Friday.

This credit profile degradation poses a substantial challenge for Colombian economic policymakers moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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