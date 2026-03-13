Colombia's Fiscal Deficit Dilemma

Moody's has sounded the alarm over Colombia's fiscal health, predicting that the nation's deficit will remain above 6% of GDP in 2026 for the third consecutive year.

Despite efforts to stabilize, Colombia's fiscal framework suffers from overly optimistic revenue projections and rigid spending obligations, Moody's warned on Friday.

This credit profile degradation poses a substantial challenge for Colombian economic policymakers moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)