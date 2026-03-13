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Racing in Turmoil: Conflicts Lead to Potential Grand Prix Cancellations

The upcoming Formula One Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are anticipated to be cancelled due to ongoing Middle East conflicts. An announcement is expected soon, with the championship possibly reduced to 22 rounds as neither race is likely to be rescheduled or replaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:54 IST
Racing in Turmoil: Conflicts Lead to Potential Grand Prix Cancellations

The anticipated cancellations of the 2022 Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Formula One Grands Prix are looming, driven by escalating Middle Eastern conflicts. According to multiple sources, an official announcement is expected soon, with March 20 marked as the critical deadline for necessary logistical preparations.

Amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, accompanied by Iranian retaliatory strikes impacting areas including Bahrain's capital, Manama, Formula One faces pressure to act. Sky Sports in Britain, where many teams are based, indicates cancellations are imminent by Sunday night.

The championship will likely see an empty April with a reduced 22-round series as no replacements are on the horizon. With races in China underway and an uncertain future, the FIA and Formula One leadership are cautious, striving to navigate these geopolitical tensions prudently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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