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Gaelic Warrior Gallops to Victory at Cheltenham

Gaelic Warrior secured a win at the Cheltenham Gold Cup, defeating Jango Baie on the festival's last day. This victory elevates Willie Mullins to the status of joint-most successful Gold Cup trainer, with his fifth win. Owners Rich and Susannah Ricci also celebrated Lossiemouth's Champion Hurdle victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:48 IST
Gaelic Warrior Gallops to Victory at Cheltenham

Gaelic Warrior clinched a decisive victory in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, surging up the hill and leaving Jango Baie in second place on the festival's final day.

This triumph elevates trainer Willie Mullins to the status of joint-most successful Gold Cup trainer in history, matching the longstanding record with his fifth win.

Rich and Susannah Ricci, the owners, experienced a successful week as this win followed Lossiemouth's dominant performance in the Champion Hurdle, where the mare won by six and a half lengths earlier in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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