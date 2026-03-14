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Bengaluru's Push for Biogas Boosts Eco-Friendly Efforts

Bengaluru is advancing efforts to establish more biogas plants, led by Maheshwar Rao. Plans include expanding facilities and encouraging waste segregation to increase biogas production. The move aims to utilize city waste effectively and boost sustainable energy, with local hotels being primary beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:37 IST
Bengaluru's Push for Biogas Boosts Eco-Friendly Efforts
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On Saturday, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao announced plans for expanding biogas production facilities in the city. He emphasized the importance of local waste segregation in supporting these efforts.

After visiting the Koramangala waste-to-energy facility, Rao revealed that a comprehensive study will be conducted to optimize biogas output from wet waste specifically within GBA's city corporations.

Infrastructure upgrades and community cooperation are deemed essential as they aim to scale operations, with extra land needed for plant decentralization. One existing facility already supplies nearby hotels, and further capacity expansion is projected. Relocation of a high-tension power line might also enable large-scale production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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