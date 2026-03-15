Tragic Tale of Loss: Widow's Heartbreaking Decision

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, as 30-year-old Ekta, also known as Aarti, allegedly took her own life following her husband's death earlier this month. Police confirmed the tragic event occurred in the PD Nagar locality on Saturday morning.

Ekta's husband, Alok, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on March 2, leaving her in deep shock and depression. With her parents already deceased and no children to support her, Ekta had been living alone in her parental home. Hours before her death, she posted a video on Facebook, opening up about her despair and feeling incomplete without her husband.

Sanjeev Tiwari, a neighbor, tried to reach out after seeing the video but later discovered her tragic fate. Despite the absence of a formal complaint, police confirmed her death was due to hanging, citing overwhelming grief as the probable cause behind her decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)