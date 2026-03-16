BJP Pushes for Single-Phase Polling in Upcoming West Bengal Elections

BJP's Dilip Ghosh announced that the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections will unfold in two phases, ensuring safety and security. The Election Commission of India is confident in its ability to conduct a peaceful polling process, reflecting its dedication since the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Addressing the press, Ghosh highlighted the challenges of prolonged election phases, particularly regarding finances and workload. He advocated for an environment enabling a single-phase polling system, citing the burdens extended phases impose on the public.

As the 2026 elections approach, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29, BJP has mobilized its base through extensive preparation, including the Sankalp Yatra. Competing against the formidable Trinamool Congress, which dominates with 215 out of 294 seats, the political atmosphere heats up.

(With inputs from agencies.)