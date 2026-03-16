Congress Eyes Political Shift in Assam's Upcoming Assembly Elections

In a significant political development, Jharkhand Minister and Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh voiced her belief on Monday that Assam is poised for a major political shift in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing the media, Singh claimed that a widespread discontent exists among the Assamese populace towards Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's governance, stating that they are prepared for change.

"A government representing the common people will emerge," Singh projected, adding that Gaurav Gogoi is expected to become the new Chief Minister. Her remarks followed the Election Commission's announcement of a single-phase election for all 126 Assembly seats on April 9, with the vote count set for May 4. The declaration triggered the immediate enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct across election-bound areas.

This election marks a crucial battle between the ruling BJP-led NDA coalition and Congress for control of Assam's 126-seat legislature. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is aiming for a third consecutive term, while Congress strategizes to break the BJP's stronghold. In the 2021 elections, the NDA coalition, which includes BJP, AGP, and UPPL, secured 75 seats. BJP emerged dominant with 60 seats, amid a high voter turnout of 86.2% from over 2.2 crore registered voters.

Shifting focus to the Rajya Sabha polls, Minister Singh underscored their significance for the democratic fabric of the country. "Congress deserves to compete in the Rajya Sabha elections as well," she affirmed, expressing confidence in her party's success. The biennial Rajya Sabha elections commenced today, aiming to fill 37 vacancies across states including Assam, with voting and results expected on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)