Meta's AI Layoffs and Stock Market Resilience Amid Global Unrest

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday, led by gains in Meta shares after a report indicated the tech giant is preparing for significant AI-related layoffs. This move comes as Meta aims to enhance efficiency while counteracting investments in AI infrastructure, causing the stock to surge 3% in premarket trading.

Meta's announcement echoes similar workforce reductions by Amazon and Block, as the technology sector increasingly focuses on artificial intelligence. All eyes are on Nvidia's annual developer conference, where major developments in AI are anticipated. The chip giant's performance, alongside Taiwan's Foxconn's strong revenue forecast, adds to the intrigue.

Market caution persists due to high crude prices amid tensions in the Middle East. Investors are eyeing upcoming Federal Reserve decisions and global economic discussions, impacting market dynamics. Meanwhile, U.S. equities maintain an edge over global peers, buoyed by technology stock rebounds and America's position as a net oil exporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)