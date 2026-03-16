FACTBOX-Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates

Global air travel remains severely disrupted after ​the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu ​Dhabi, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.

Below is the latest on flights, in ‌alphabetical ​order: AEGEAN AIRLINES

Greece's largest carrier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Erbil and Baghdad until March 29. Flights to Dubai are cancelled until March 28 and to Riyadh until March 27. AIR BALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic said all flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled until March 28. All flights to Dubai have been cancelled until March 30. AIR CANADA

The Canadian carrier ‌cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until May 2 and all flights to Dubai until March 28. AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 20. AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh until March 17. KLM said flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai were suspended until March 28 and flights to Tel Aviv were suspended for the remainder of its winter season.

AIR INDIA Air India and Air India Express temporarily suspended ‌all its Dubai operations on March 16.

CATHAY PACIFIC The Hong Kong airline said it had cancelled all flights to and from Dubai and to and from Riyadh until March 31.

DELTA The U.S. carrier has cancelled flights from New ‌York to Tel Aviv until March 31 and from Tel Aviv to New York until April 1. The restart of its Atlanta to Tel Aviv service has been delayed, with flights to Tel Aviv now paused until Aug 4 and flights from Tel Aviv paused until Aug 5.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES The Israeli flag carrierregular flights were cancelled until March 21.

EMIRATES The UAE airline said it expects to operate a limited Dubai schedule from March 16, after authorities controlled a fire caused by a drone near Dubai's international airport that forced a suspension of flights. In their website, Emirates admitted some flights ⁠from its ​March 16 schedule were cancelled.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS The UAE carrier said it ⁠resumed a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.

FINNAIR The Finnish carrier cancelled its Dubai flights until March 29 and Doha flights until April 2, continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

FLYNAS Saudi Arabian budget airline Flynas extended its ⁠suspension of flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until March 31.

IAG IAG-owned British Airways cancelled all flights to Abu Dhabi until later this year and all flights to Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later in March.

INDIGO The Indian ​airline suspends operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah until March 28.

JAPAN AIRLINES Japan Airlines suspended Tokyo-Doha flights scheduled from February 28 to March 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until April 1.

LOT The Polish ⁠airline said all flights to Dubai were cancelled until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until March 31. LOT also cancelled flights to Riyadh until March 24 and to Beirut from March 31 to April 30.

LUFTHANSA GROUP The German airline group, which includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines as ⁠well ​as ITA Airways, suspended flights to Tel Aviv through April 2, and to Beirut, Dubai, Amman, Erbil, and Abu Dhabi until March 28. Flights to Tehran were suspended through April 30 and to Dammam until March 15.

MALAYSIA AIRLINES The Malaysian carrier suspended all flights to Doha until March 20.

NORWEGIAN AIR The Nordic airline plans to fly to Tel Aviv and Beirut from June 15, instead of April 1 and April 4, respectively, as it had previously planned.

PEGASUS Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, ⁠Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until March 31. Flights to Riyadh are cancelled until March 23.

QATAR AIRWAYS The carrier said its scheduled flight operations is still temporarily suspended due to the ⁠closure of Qatari airspace and that it will operate a revised ⁠limited number of flights from March 18 to March 28.

TURKISH AIRLINES The Turkish transport ministry said Turkish Airlines cancelled flights to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dammam until March 19, while flights to Iran were cancelled until March 20.

WIZZ AIR The low-cost airline suspended flights to Israel until March 29 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, ‌Amman and Jeddah from mainland European destinations ‌until the middle of September. (Compiled by Josephine Mason, Jamie Freed, Elviira Luoma, Tiago Brandao, Agnieszka Olenska, Bernadette Hogg, Boleslaw ​Lasocki and Romolo Tosiani; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)