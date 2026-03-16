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Minister's Daughter Sues for Defamation Over Epstein Links

The daughter of Indian Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has filed a defamation suit demanding damages of Rs 10 crore. She accuses several individuals and online platforms of orchestrating a campaign linking her with Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities, causing irreparable harm to her reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:00 IST
Minister's Daughter Sues for Defamation Over Epstein Links
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/X@HardeepSPuri). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant legal development, the daughter of India's Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has initiated a high-stakes defamation lawsuit. The suit, valued at Rs 10 crore, targets several individuals and online entities for allegedly disseminating defamatory material that falsely associates her with the infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein and his criminal activities.

The legal complaint highlights a systematic and malicious digital campaign purportedly commencing on February 22, 2026. This campaign, the plaintiff claims, involved the widespread dissemination of falsehoods through posts, articles, and videos across major platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. These online narratives, she argues, have severely impacted her professional and personal standing.

The daughter of the minister, whose professional career boasts nearly three decades of global investment experience, alleges that these defamatory narratives were bolstered by edited videos and manipulated images to incite public outrage. Despite issuing a cease-and-desist notice, she contends that the defamatory content persists, escalating her plea for judicial intervention seeking damages, content removal, and a formal apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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