Decades-Old Injury Leads to Surgery for Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, has undergone surgery on his right leg due to a wrestling injury from nearly 30 years ago. The injury required surgical intervention after years of aggravating pain.

The minister, who serves as the representative for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, announced in a social media post that the pain from his old injury, sustained in a wrestling competition in Kolhapur, had intensified over the years.

According to Mohol, doctors determined that surgery was the only option to address the ligament injury, and they have recommended a month of recuperation. His condition is currently stable, as confirmed by an aide.

(With inputs from agencies.)