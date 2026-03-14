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Decades-Old Injury Leads to Surgery for Union Minister

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol underwent surgery for a 29-year-old leg injury. Sustained during a wrestling bout, the injury was neglected for years until pain worsened. Doctors recommended surgery as the only solution. Mohol, representing Pune, will rest for a month as advised by doctors post-surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:43 IST
Decades-Old Injury Leads to Surgery for Union Minister
Murlidhar Mohol
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, has undergone surgery on his right leg due to a wrestling injury from nearly 30 years ago. The injury required surgical intervention after years of aggravating pain.

The minister, who serves as the representative for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, announced in a social media post that the pain from his old injury, sustained in a wrestling competition in Kolhapur, had intensified over the years.

According to Mohol, doctors determined that surgery was the only option to address the ligament injury, and they have recommended a month of recuperation. His condition is currently stable, as confirmed by an aide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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