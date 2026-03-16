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China-U.S. Talks: Navigating the Future of Trade Relations

Chinese and U.S. officials engaged in talks about creating mechanisms for bilateral trade and investment. China’s chief trade negotiator Li Chenggang highlighted discussions on extending tariff suspensions and other trade measures, signaling efforts to stabilize and enhance trade relations between the two powerful economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:42 IST
China-U.S. Talks: Navigating the Future of Trade Relations
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  • France

This week marked significant progress in trade negotiations as Chinese and U.S. officials engaged in discussions to establish mechanisms governing bilateral trade and investment. The conversations, led by China's chief trade negotiator Li Chenggang, aimed at building a framework for enduring economic cooperation.

The substantial talks spanned two days and focused on pressing issues, including the potential extension of suspended tariffs. These discussions underscore the ongoing efforts to ease trade tension and foster more stable relations between the two economic powerhouses.

Li emphasized the importance of these negotiations in ensuring a cooperative trade environment. The dialogue reflects a mutual commitment to addressing trade challenges and improving economic ties amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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