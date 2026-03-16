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RSS Expansion Reaches New Heights with Surging Shakhas in Remote Areas

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expanded its reach significantly, increasing daily 'shakhas' by about 6,000, totaling over 88,000. Its activities now cover 55,000 locations, including remote regions like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The recent meeting focused on organisational growth, social harmony, and enhancing social values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:16 IST
RSS Expansion Reaches New Heights with Surging Shakhas in Remote Areas
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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has recorded remarkable growth over the last year, with the number of daily 'shakhas' rising by approximately 6,000, now exceeding 88,000, according to a senior leader.

Rameshchandra Agrawal highlighted that the organisation's activities now span over 55,000 locations nationwide, reaching remote areas such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, with regular 'shakhas' conducted in tribal regions.

He emphasized the focus of the recent three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting in Haryana, which zeroed in on expanding organisational reach, fostering social harmony, and integrating larger societal participation in nation-building, along with discussions on the 'Panch Parivartan' initiative to bolster social values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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