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Gaudham Yojana: Revitalizing Rural Economy Through Cow Welfare

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the Gaudham Yojana to establish 1,460 shelters for stray and abandoned cattle, enhancing cow welfare and boosting rural economy. The initiative includes self-employment opportunities, fodder cultivation, and aims to address cattle welfare issues, counter mismanagement in cow protection by previous governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:34 IST
Gaudham Yojana: Revitalizing Rural Economy Through Cow Welfare
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In a bid to address cattle welfare and boost the rural economy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the Gaudham Yojana, promising 1,460 shelters for stray and abandoned cattle across the state.

Sai announced the initiative at Lakhasar village in Takhatpur, lauding the scheme's potential to create self-employment opportunities and revive agricultural practices through cow protection and related activities.

The initiative, which services public mismanagement concerns under the previous regime, promises government support for shelter operations, providing infrastructure funds and training for local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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