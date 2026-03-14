Gaudham Yojana: Revitalizing Rural Economy Through Cow Welfare

In a bid to address cattle welfare and boost the rural economy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the Gaudham Yojana, promising 1,460 shelters for stray and abandoned cattle across the state.

Sai announced the initiative at Lakhasar village in Takhatpur, lauding the scheme's potential to create self-employment opportunities and revive agricultural practices through cow protection and related activities.

The initiative, which services public mismanagement concerns under the previous regime, promises government support for shelter operations, providing infrastructure funds and training for local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)