Vijay's Political Leap Gains Momentum Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Coordinator of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, received a warm greeting from party members upon his arrival at Coimbatore airport on Friday. Sengottaiyan was returning after key meetings in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He highlighted the increasing public support for Vijay, who is viewed as a potential Chief Minister. The actor's decision to leave behind his successful film career for public service has resonated with voters, Sengottaiyan noted, lending momentum to the political campaign.

Speaking to the media upon landing at Chennai airport from Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan stressed the importance of adhering to the Model Code of Conduct and election regulations. He assured that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is committed to compliance with all electoral and government rules. Sengottaiyan affirmed, "The election code of conduct applies to all political parties equally. Under Vijay's leadership, we are carrying out all activities within these regulations."

The announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election schedule by the Election Commission of India has set the stage for intense political activity. The elections will occur on April 23, with results to be declared on May 4. As Tamil Nadu gears up for the polls, the political climate is heating up with Vijay's popularity serving as a potential game-changer in the race for Chief Minister.