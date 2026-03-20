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Vijay's Political Leap Gains Momentum Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Chief Coordinator, KA Sengottaiyan, received an enthusiastic welcome in Coimbatore after discussing party strategies in Chennai. He emphasized actor-turned-politician Vijay's growing public support as a future Chief Minister candidate, highlighting his dedication to public service. This follows the announcement of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by India's Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:14 IST
Vijay's Political Leap Gains Momentum Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections
TVK Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Coordinator of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, received a warm greeting from party members upon his arrival at Coimbatore airport on Friday. Sengottaiyan was returning after key meetings in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He highlighted the increasing public support for Vijay, who is viewed as a potential Chief Minister. The actor's decision to leave behind his successful film career for public service has resonated with voters, Sengottaiyan noted, lending momentum to the political campaign.

Speaking to the media upon landing at Chennai airport from Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan stressed the importance of adhering to the Model Code of Conduct and election regulations. He assured that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is committed to compliance with all electoral and government rules. Sengottaiyan affirmed, "The election code of conduct applies to all political parties equally. Under Vijay's leadership, we are carrying out all activities within these regulations."

The announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election schedule by the Election Commission of India has set the stage for intense political activity. The elections will occur on April 23, with results to be declared on May 4. As Tamil Nadu gears up for the polls, the political climate is heating up with Vijay's popularity serving as a potential game-changer in the race for Chief Minister.

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