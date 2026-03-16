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India's Strategic Evacuation from Iran via Armenia

India successfully evacuated over 550 nationals from Iran through Armenia due to rising tensions in West Asia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Armenia for aiding the process. Approximately 9,000 Indians remain in Iran, with the Indian government facilitating their safe travel to Armenia for further transit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:09 IST
India's Strategic Evacuation from Iran via Armenia
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In a strategic move, India has facilitated the evacuation of over 550 nationals from Iran, using Armenia as a transit route amid escalating West Asian tensions. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his gratitude to Armenia on Monday for helping in the land-border transit.

The Indian government had been advocating for its citizens in Iran to cross over to Armenia for subsequent travel back home. As per the ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, approximately 9,000 Indians continue to reside in Iran. The government is assisting those who wish to move to neighboring countries like Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The evacuees comprise a mix of students, seafarers, business professionals, and pilgrims. Efforts are ongoing to relocate several individuals from Tehran to safer regions within Iran, ensuring their secure passage back to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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