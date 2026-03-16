India's Strategic Evacuation from Iran via Armenia

In a strategic move, India has facilitated the evacuation of over 550 nationals from Iran, using Armenia as a transit route amid escalating West Asian tensions. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his gratitude to Armenia on Monday for helping in the land-border transit.

The Indian government had been advocating for its citizens in Iran to cross over to Armenia for subsequent travel back home. As per the ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, approximately 9,000 Indians continue to reside in Iran. The government is assisting those who wish to move to neighboring countries like Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The evacuees comprise a mix of students, seafarers, business professionals, and pilgrims. Efforts are ongoing to relocate several individuals from Tehran to safer regions within Iran, ensuring their secure passage back to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)