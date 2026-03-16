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Armenia Aids India's Evacuation Efforts as Conflict Intensifies in Iran

India successfully evacuates over 550 nationals from Iran with Armenia's support amidst regional conflict. Around 70 students, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir universities, return via Armenia and Dubai. Meanwhile, conflict persists with Israel targeting Iranian aircraft, disrupting Tehran's strategic mobility and coordination with regional allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:01 IST
Armenia Aids India's Evacuation Efforts as Conflict Intensifies in Iran
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed gratitude towards Armenia for facilitating the safe evacuation of over 550 Indian citizens from Iran. In a social media post, Jaishankar thanked both the Armenian government and its people for their crucial support amidst challenging times of regional conflict.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association confirmed that more than 70 Indian students, many hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, returned to India after being stranded in Iran due to ongoing hostilities. These students, primarily from institutions like Urmia University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University, travelled through Armenia and Dubai to ensure a safe passage back home, thanks to coordinated diplomatic efforts between New Delhi, Yerevan, and Tehran.

In the wake of escalating tensions, the Israeli Air Force (IsAF) claimed a significant operation, targeting and destroying a crucial aircraft at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran. This plane, used by former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top officials, played a pivotal role in Iran's military and diplomatic operations. The strike is part of an intensified campaign against Iran's military infrastructure, aiming to disrupt Tehran and its allies' strategic capabilities.

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