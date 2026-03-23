Middle East Tensions Shake China and Hong Kong Markets

Stock markets in China and Hong Kong took a significant hit on Monday as escalating tensions in the Middle East rattled global financial markets.

At the open, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index each fell by approximately 2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw a nearly 3% decline. The downturn coincides with Iran's threat on Sunday to target the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbors in retaliation if the U.S. President follows through with a threat to impact Iran's electricity grid within 48 hours.

According to Goldman Sachs, the future direction of oil prices and their repercussions on global growth and financial conditions are closely tied to the unresolved status of the Strait of Hormuz. For China, the economic impact is also dependent on external demand and supply conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)