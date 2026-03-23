PCS Officer Alleges Harassment Amidst Electoral Tensions

In a developing controversy, PCS officer Babandeep Singh Walia has accused the Moga Deputy Commissioner, Sagar Setia, of mental harassment over the election process of Baghapurana Panchayat Samiti. The situation has sparked political uproar with key opposition leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress rallying against Setia and the ruling AAP government.

Walia's allegations surfaced through a letter addressed to the chief secretary, indicating coercion to favour AAP candidates in local elections, which faced disruptions due to a supposed law and order situation. Despite these claims, Setia counterattacks by highlighting an ongoing inquiry against Walia.

This incident adds fuel to an existing debate surrounding governance within the state, intensified by recent allegations of abetment to suicide involving a state warehousing corporation official and former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The opposition is calling for a thorough examination of governance practices and the protection of officers from political manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)