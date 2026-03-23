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Monaco's Resurgence and Lyon's Slump: A Thrilling Ligue 1 Clash

Monaco continued its impressive form with a 2-1 comeback win over Lyon, thanks to goals from Maghnes Akliouche and Folarin Balogun. Lyon's struggles persisted as they remained winless in their last seven games. Monaco now chases a Champions League spot, trailing Lyon and Lille by just one point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:36 IST
Monaco's Resurgence and Lyon's Slump: A Thrilling Ligue 1 Clash
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  • France

In a riveting Ligue 1 encounter, Monaco overcame Lyon with a 2-1 victory, further extending Lyon's winless streak to seven games. The match saw Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche net a spectacular goal and Folarin Balogun convert a penalty, showcasing Monaco's tactical superiority under rising pressure.

Lyon initially held promise as Brazil's Endrick expertly set up the opening goal. However, struggles were evident when Monaco pressed on, capitalizing on Lyon's defensive lapses. Despite video review controversies, Monaco's drive didn't falter, underscoring their ambition for a Champions League berth.

Elsewhere, Marseille's stumble against Lille opened new opportunities for Monaco, who now look forward to their encounter with Marseille post-international break. With a close race for the Champions League, the drama in Ligue 1 continues to enthrall football fans worldwide.

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