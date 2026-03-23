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Market Mayhem: Asian Stocks Plunge as Oil Prices Soar Amid Geo-political Tensions

Asian markets tumbled as the United States and Iran traded threats and Israel prepared for prolonged conflict. Oil prices surged amid fears of long-term shortages, causing ripples across global economies. Investors faced rising bond yields, a strong US dollar, and the end of rate cut expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:23 IST
Market Mayhem: Asian Stocks Plunge as Oil Prices Soar Amid Geo-political Tensions
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Asian share markets experienced significant losses on Monday, amid escalating geopolitical tensions. The United States and Iran exchanged threatening remarks, while Israel forecasted an extended conflict, driving oil prices higher.

In response to the tumult, Japan's Nikkei index dropped 3.8%, contributing to the month's cumulative loss of over 13%. South Korea's market declined 5.2%, marking a 12% decrease for March. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.5%, while Chinese blue chips lost 1.9%.

Oil prices continued their volatile trajectory, with Brent crude rising to $112.62 per barrel. The crisis is seen as more severe than past oil shocks, prompting market abandonment of rate cut hopes and leading to predictions of worldwide interest rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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