Market Mayhem: Asian Stocks Plunge as Oil Prices Soar Amid Geo-political Tensions

Asian share markets experienced significant losses on Monday, amid escalating geopolitical tensions. The United States and Iran exchanged threatening remarks, while Israel forecasted an extended conflict, driving oil prices higher.

In response to the tumult, Japan's Nikkei index dropped 3.8%, contributing to the month's cumulative loss of over 13%. South Korea's market declined 5.2%, marking a 12% decrease for March. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.5%, while Chinese blue chips lost 1.9%.

Oil prices continued their volatile trajectory, with Brent crude rising to $112.62 per barrel. The crisis is seen as more severe than past oil shocks, prompting market abandonment of rate cut hopes and leading to predictions of worldwide interest rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)