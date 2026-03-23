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Vietnam's Communist Party Gathers for Pivotal Leadership Decisions

Vietnam's Communist Party is holding a week-long session to discuss key leadership roles and socio-economic plans for the next five years. The meeting is set to nominate candidates for prime minister, state president, and assembly chair. Anti-corruption initiatives and development plans are also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:46 IST
Vietnam's Communist Party Gathers for Pivotal Leadership Decisions
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

The ruling Communist Party of Vietnam has commenced a week-long plenum focusing on significant state and government personnel decisions. This pivotal meeting is expected to nominate the nation's top leadership positions for the upcoming five years, which include the roles of prime minister, state president, and National Assembly chair.

Party chief To Lam is likely to be nominated as the state president. However, whether the nominees will be publicly announced at the meeting's conclusion, set for Friday, remains uncertain. The nominations will require confirmation by the parliament in a plenary session starting April 6.

Additionally, the meeting will address important topics such as the anti-corruption drive and socio-economic development plans from 2026 to 2031. These discussions are deemed crucial for enhancing leadership quality, governance, and ensuring sustainable development, according to government statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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