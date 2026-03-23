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Honoring a Legend: Bhagat Singh's Restored Courtroom Unveiled

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a statue of Bhagat Singh and inaugurated the restoration of a historic courtroom on Shaheed Diwas. The project aims to preserve the legacy of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and educates visitors, particularly youth, about his life and sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:56 IST
Honoring a Legend: Bhagat Singh's Restored Courtroom Unveiled
Bhagat Singh
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a statue of iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and inaugurated a restored historic courtroom on Shaheed Diwas at the Registrar Cooperative Society office on Parliament Street.

Gupta highlighted the site's significance, noting it as the courtroom where Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were tried after the Assembly bombing. She emphasized the location's unchanged historic character, urging Indians to visit to appreciate the sacrifices made for the country's freedom.

Delhi Social Security Minister Ravindra Singh Indraj described the initiative as a tribute to martyrs, preserving the courtroom as it appeared during Singh's trial. The site, with recreated historical details, aims to educate visitors, emphasizing learning about Bhagat Singh's life and values, especially for young people.

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