Global Markets Rattle Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, stocks in China and Hong Kong have plummeted to their lowest levels in nearly a year. This downturn follows concerns over stagflation as the war impacts global financial markets.

Investors are withdrawing from sectors such as technology, tourism, and agriculture due to fears of rising oil prices and declining demand. In contrast, the energy sector, including coal, oil, and electric vehicles, is attracting capital as countries prioritize energy security.

Chinese indexes faced significant losses, with the Shanghai Composite Index dropping by 2.5%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 3.5%. Analysts emphasize the uncertainty of future oil pricing and its global economic implications, further exacerbating market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)