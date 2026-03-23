Global Markets Rattle Amid Middle East Tensions
Stocks in China and Hong Kong are experiencing their worst day in nearly a year due to the Middle East war, which has sparked stagflation fears. Energy sectors such as coal and oil see inflows, while tech and agriculture sectors are heavily impacted. Market reactions remain influenced by geopolitical uncertainties.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, stocks in China and Hong Kong have plummeted to their lowest levels in nearly a year. This downturn follows concerns over stagflation as the war impacts global financial markets.
Investors are withdrawing from sectors such as technology, tourism, and agriculture due to fears of rising oil prices and declining demand. In contrast, the energy sector, including coal, oil, and electric vehicles, is attracting capital as countries prioritize energy security.
Chinese indexes faced significant losses, with the Shanghai Composite Index dropping by 2.5%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 3.5%. Analysts emphasize the uncertainty of future oil pricing and its global economic implications, further exacerbating market volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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