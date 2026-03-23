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Kerala's Election Drama: BJP Leader Faces Legal Action for Controversial Remarks

In Kerala, BJP's B Gopalakrishnan faces legal action over controversial remarks violating the Model Code of Conduct during election campaigning. The Thrissur District Collector acted after reviewing the content. Authorities accused him of exploiting caste sentiments, with an FIR filed at Guruvayur Temple Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:04 IST
Kerala's Election Drama: BJP Leader Faces Legal Action for Controversial Remarks
BJP Leader B Gopalakrishnan (Photo/facebook/ADV.B.Gopalakrishnan). Image Credit: ANI
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Kerala's election authorities have taken legal action against B Gopalakrishnan, a BJP leader, for allegedly making controversial remarks during his campaign, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The action, spearheaded by the Thrissur District Collector, comes ahead of the scheduled state assembly elections.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala confirmed the initiation of proceedings against Gopalakrishnan, who is also the BJP state vice president and candidate from Guruvayur constituency. The decision follows a complaint regarding a video shared by the leader that allegedly breached MCC guidelines.

The video is said to contravene rules prohibiting electoral campaigns driven by caste-based or communal sentiments, or using religious spaces for such activities. Consequently, the video was removed from social media, and an FIR was lodged at the Guruvayur Temple Police Station, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the state as election day looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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