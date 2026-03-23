Tributes Pour in for Ram Manohar Lohia: A Legacy of Social Justice

On the anniversary of Ram Manohar Lohia's birth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political leaders across India paid homage to Lohia's legacy as a pioneering thinker and activist for social justice. Lohia, celebrated for his role against colonial rule and his enduring impact on Indian democracy, has inspired current and future leaders.

Prime Minister Modi described Lohia as a multifaceted personality whose commitment to empowering the poor and marginalized remains a guiding light for generations. He highlighted Lohia's thoughts on gender equality and participatory governance, emphasizing their continued relevance in today's socio-political landscape.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined in paying their respects. Lohia's contributions as a socialist political leader and his electoral journey, including his historic contests in the 1960s, were also remembered.

(With inputs from agencies.)