Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Calls for Judicial Reform and Gender Equality by 2047

Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has strongly advocated for comprehensive judicial reforms if India aims to become a developed nation by 2047. Addressing the Supreme Court Bar Association in Bengaluru, he highlighted the need to curb the misuse of anti-terror laws like UAPA, which he argues criminalize dissent unnecessarily.

Justice Bhuyan also pointed out the glaring gender disparity in higher courts, noting that women make up only a small percentage of high court and Supreme Court judges. Comparing it with the higher representation of women in district judiciary roles, he questioned the subjective nature of the collegium system that overlooks female candidates.

Emphasizing the importance of diversity and free expression, he stated that a truly developed nation should respect divergent views and foster debate rather than criminalize it. Justice Bhuyan's vision for India includes equal wealth distribution and the elimination of deep societal fault lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)