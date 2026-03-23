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PM Modi Becomes India's Longest-Serving Leader with Record Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become India's longest-serving head of government, celebrated by BJP leaders for his leadership and global influence. Modi has amassed impressive digital followings, including being the most-followed world leader on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, underscoring his influence in digital diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST
PM Modi Becomes India's Longest-Serving Leader with Record Milestones
BJP MP VD Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of government in India's history, a milestone that has been met with accolades from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. VD Sharma, a BJP MP, lauded Modi's impact on India, particularly for his transformative initiatives for impoverished communities.

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma remarked on Modi's dedication to public service and his role in keeping India on a steady global trajectory. 'He exemplifies commitment to the nation amidst global challenges,' Sharma said, emphasizing Modi's stature as a global figure.

MP Arun Govil echoed these sentiments, praising Modi for putting national interests above all. Modi's record-setting tenure surpasses that of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, marking 8,931 days in office across his roles as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

Modi's undeterred service has seen him lead the BJP to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories. His influence extends to digital realms, being the most-followed leader worldwide on YouTube, significantly ahead of figures like Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump.

This achievement follows Modi surpassing 100 million Instagram followers, a first for any world leader, reflecting his unparalleled reach and engagement on social media platforms.

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