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India Launches Integrated Disease Surveillance Program to Combat Bio-Threats

The Indian government has initiated the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program to enhance bio-emergency readiness, focusing on rapid response and early warnings. This initiative includes SOPs for crisis management and NDRF training. An event on World TB Day promotes efforts towards eliminating tuberculosis, aligning with national health goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:54 IST
India Launches Integrated Disease Surveillance Program to Combat Bio-Threats
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive effort to fortify the nation's defenses against biological threats, India's Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has unveiled the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). This strategic initiative is designed to deliver early warnings and facilitate quick reactions to bio-emergencies, including potential outbreaks and public health crises.

To ensure streamlined management of biological emergencies, Standard Operating Procedures have been crafted, while the National Disaster Management Authority provides guidelines addressing biological calamities such as bio-warfare and bio-terrorism. The framework encompasses details on potential bio-agents, their characteristics, early detection clues, and protective protocols.

Strengthening the operational readiness further, the National Disaster Response Force troops have been trained in bio-emergency handling. Concurrently, on World TB Day, a national event spotlights India's journey toward eradicating tuberculosis, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a TB-free nation and showcasing advancements under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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