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Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Wreak Havoc in Ukraine

Russian strikes on Ukraine have claimed at least five lives and disrupted energy supplies, including a key power link with Moldova. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has appealed for more air defense support from allies as tensions rise. Significant damage was reported across multiple regions, impacting critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:40 IST
Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Wreak Havoc in Ukraine
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Overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine have resulted in significant casualties and infrastructure damage, according to officials. At least five people were killed, and energy supplies, including a crucial connection between Moldova and Europe, were severely affected.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported damages in 11 regions due to missile and drone attacks, appealing to allies for more air defense munitions. He warned of potential shortages as U.S. focus shifts to conflicts in Iran, underlining the importance of timely implementation of defense agreements.

The Ukrainian air force indicated that 34 missiles and nearly 400 drones were launched, with most neutralized. However, outages affected consumers across six regions. Local officials detailed casualties and destruction in multiple areas, including Kharkiv and Kherson. Moldova's president criticized Russia for cutting a key power line to Europe.

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