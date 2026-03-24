Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Wreak Havoc in Ukraine

Overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine have resulted in significant casualties and infrastructure damage, according to officials. At least five people were killed, and energy supplies, including a crucial connection between Moldova and Europe, were severely affected.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported damages in 11 regions due to missile and drone attacks, appealing to allies for more air defense munitions. He warned of potential shortages as U.S. focus shifts to conflicts in Iran, underlining the importance of timely implementation of defense agreements.

The Ukrainian air force indicated that 34 missiles and nearly 400 drones were launched, with most neutralized. However, outages affected consumers across six regions. Local officials detailed casualties and destruction in multiple areas, including Kharkiv and Kherson. Moldova's president criticized Russia for cutting a key power line to Europe.